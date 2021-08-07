4-Day Weather Forecast For Ritzville

RITZVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 91 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



