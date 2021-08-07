4-Day Weather Forecast For Ritzville
RITZVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
