Deland McCullough, IU coaches looking to determine program’s most complete back

Deland McCullough returns to the Indiana coaching staff with a decision to make. After three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs that included a pair of Super Bowl runs and one Lombardi Trophy, McCullough takes over an Indiana running back room that needs to find a new starter and create a new system of roles and rotations. There is talent, but there’s no one on the roster who has proven they can be a featured back in a Power 5 program. Even USC transfer Stephen Carr, who was a five-star recruit when he joined the Trojans back in 2017, was never the man in the Land of Troy in his four seasons there.