Stephenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.