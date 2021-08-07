Weather Forecast For Platte
PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
