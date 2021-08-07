Daily Weather Forecast For Marvell

Overnight lows are going to be noticeable milder than last week and mainly in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Tomorrow, high pressure out in the Atlantic Ocean will further increase the temperatures, humidity, and storm coverage. Lower to perhaps mid-90s will be common, with 80s in relegated to the mountains. Speaking of mountains, each afternoon this week terrain circulations will help to initiate scattered showers and storms. While most of the storms are forecast to stay west of the Blue Ridge, some of the storms could spill over bringing some rain, but chances for showers and storms really decrease near and east of the I-95 corridor. Wednesday through Friday under a southwest wind, we’ll really feel the heat and humidity, as afternoon temps look to rise in the low to mid-90s with dew point temps in the 70s leading to heat indices hovering near 100 for most areas along the I-95 corridor. Once again, the combination of warm and moist conditions will lead to showers and thunderstorms being possible. Any storm that does form could produce some locally heavy rain, due to their semi-slow nature. Late week and heading into the start of the weekend, a cold front is expected to move through our region. More widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this period, but temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 80s behind the front.