Weather Forecast For Navajo
NAVAJO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0