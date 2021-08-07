Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Mom Says Man Tried To Kill Daughter

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago
A car hit a woman using a walker and a mom says someone broke in and tried to kill her daughter. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Mom Says Man Tried To Kill Daughter

A Robinson Avenue mother called police just before 8 am to report a man broke into the house and attempted to kill her daughter.

Police arrested him at 9th and Waller for an open warrant. The daughter refused medical treatment and was also arrested for an open warrant.

Just after 5 pm, the mom asked officers to come to check out her house as she was afraid the man who broke in might have left drugs behind. Police searched the home and found nothing suspicious.

Nursing Home Calls Cops on Dementia Patient

A local nursing home reported that a dementia patient claimed another dementia patient touched her breast.

The facility also plans to notify the state.

Meanwhile at Wendy’s

A busy day for officers at Wendy’s restaurants. Just after noon, PPD assisted Secret Service officers at the Scioto Trail location while they interviewed a subject.

Just after 1:30 pm, they responded to the Gallia Street location for a man who refused to leave the bathroom.

Under The Influence

  • Officers responded to Thomas Avenue just before 2 pm for a report of an overdose. The man refused treatment.
  • A woman called the police at 2 pm to complain that someone had taken her suboxone. Police gave her a theft of medication form.
  • Police responded to Alexandria House on Findlay Street for a report of 2 apparently high men leaning over some tables who appeared they were about to pass out. Officers advised them to leave the building.
  • EMS personnel saved a man after he overdosed in a vehicle on Munn Street. Medics administered Narcan to bring him back, however, he refused further treatment. His family took responsibility for him and moved the car.
  • Officers were called to Big Lots at 8 pm for a report of a man passed out behind the dumpster. Police took him into custody.

Bed Bug Dropoff

A McConnell Street man contacted police after someone left a bed, box springs, and a chair crawling with bed bugs on his porch.

He later checked his security footage and determined his neighbor dropped it off.

Hey, That’s My Stuff

A Summit Street caller contacted police at 6:34 pm to report the theft of a wallet. He said it was stolen from a parked car with the past 45 minutes.

The wallet contained his CCW permit, driver’s license, Social Security Card, Debit Card, and medical insurance information. Police took information for a report.

Woman With Walker Hit By Car

Police responded to a report of a vehicle backing over a woman with a walker at 7:39 pm.

Officers say she was sitting on the seat of her walker on the sidewalk near the street when the vehicle made contact with the walker. Police said the driver bumped the woman’s walker but did not run her over.

However, she did fall over. She refused treatment.

Back Window Shot Out on Mound Street

Just after 9 pm, a caller reported that someone shot out the back window of his vehicle.

Officers took a man with an open warrant into custody.

