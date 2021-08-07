Cancel
Covelo, CA

Covelo Daily Weather Forecast

Covelo Voice
 3 days ago

COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bKkumuq00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

