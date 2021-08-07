Cancel
Gordon, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gordon

Posted by 
Gordon News Beat
Gordon News Beat
 3 days ago

GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bKkuXcp00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gordon News Beat

Gordon News Beat

Gordon, NE
ABOUT

With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

