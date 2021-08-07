Garberville Weather Forecast
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
