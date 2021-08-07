Cancel
Garberville, CA

Garberville Weather Forecast

Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 3 days ago

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bKkuRKT00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

