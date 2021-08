SAN ANTONIO – The number of people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the week leading up to July 28 was up 72% over the previous week. The increase in reported vaccinations, which equates to 9,065 more people than the week before, comes as elected and public health officials have been urging unvaccinated residents to get their shots amid a third surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Out of the people eligible to be vaccinated in Bexar County, 63.4% are fully vaccinated, while 76.8% have received at least one dose, according to the latest city statistics.