Langdon Daily Weather Forecast
LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
