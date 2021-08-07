Langdon Daily Weather Forecast

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 28 mph



