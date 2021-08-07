Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langdon, ND

Langdon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 3 days ago

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKkuKOc00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Langdon Updates

Langdon Updates

Langdon, ND
7
Followers
144
Post
581
Views
ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langdon, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy