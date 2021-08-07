Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain City, WI

Fountain City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 3 days ago

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKkuJVt00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
18
Followers
205
Post
964
Views
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain City, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy