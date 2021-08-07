Cancel
Harvey Voice

Harvey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Harvey Voice
 3 days ago

HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bKkuGri00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harvey, ND
ABOUT

With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

