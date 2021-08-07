Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haines News Watch

Saturday rain in Haines: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Haines News Watch
Haines News Watch
 3 days ago

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bKkuE6G00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 55 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Haines News Watch

Haines News Watch

Haines, AK
2
Followers
126
Post
325
Views
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy