Ellis, KS

Saturday rain in Ellis meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 3 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Ellis, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bKku67h00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellis Journal

Ellis Journal

Ellis, KS
With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

