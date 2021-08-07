Cancel
John Day, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in John Day

Posted by 
John Day Times
John Day Times
 3 days ago

(JOHN DAY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in John Day. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for John Day:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKku3TW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

