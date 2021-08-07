Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

Weather Forecast For Santa Claus

Santa Claus Voice
 3 days ago

SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bKku2an00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Claus, IN
With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

