Baudette Daily Weather Forecast
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0