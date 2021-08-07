Cancel
Ronda, NC

Ronda Daily Weather Forecast

Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 3 days ago

RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bKktxLO00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

