La Plata, MO

La Plata Weather Forecast

La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 3 days ago

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bKktuhD00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

