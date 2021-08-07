4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrington
CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
