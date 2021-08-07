Weather Forecast For Solon Springs
SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0