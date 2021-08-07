Forsyth Weather Forecast
FORSYTH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 101 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
