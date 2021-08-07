Cancel
Inglis, FL

Weather Forecast For Inglis

Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 3 days ago

INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bKktfhY00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

