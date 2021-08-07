Cancel
Fosston, MN

A rainy Saturday in Fosston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 3 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fosston Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fosston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bKkteop00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

