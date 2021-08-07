Lame Deer Daily Weather Forecast
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low
- Light wind
