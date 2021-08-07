Henry Daily Weather Forecast
HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
