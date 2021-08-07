4-Day Weather Forecast For Malta
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0