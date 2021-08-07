Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malta, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Malta

Posted by 
Malta Digest
Malta Digest
 3 days ago

MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0bKktRIG00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Malta Digest

Malta Digest

Malta, MT
9
Followers
117
Post
438
Views
ABOUT

With Malta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malta, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy