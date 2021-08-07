Calais Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0