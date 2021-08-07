Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
