Kellogg, ID

Kellogg Daily Weather Forecast

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 3 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bKktCIb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Haze

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Haze

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

