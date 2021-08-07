Kellogg Daily Weather Forecast
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
