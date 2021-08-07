Daily Weather Forecast For Kemmerer
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
