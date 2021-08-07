Del Norte Weather Forecast

DEL NORTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 79 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



