4-Day Weather Forecast For Plains

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



