4-Day Weather Forecast For Plains
PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
