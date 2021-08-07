Oblong Daily Weather Forecast
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
