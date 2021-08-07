Eden Daily Weather Forecast
EDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
