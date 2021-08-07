Cancel
Petersburg News Watch

Saturday rain in Petersburg: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Petersburg News Watch
Petersburg News Watch
 3 days ago

(PETERSBURG, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Petersburg Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKksgPE00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Petersburg News Watch

Petersburg News Watch

Petersburg, AK
With Petersburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

