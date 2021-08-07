Republic Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

REPUBLIC, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 79 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then haze overnight High 70 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 82 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 89 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



