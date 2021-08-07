Daily Weather Forecast For Au Gres

AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



