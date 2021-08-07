Beresford Daily Weather Forecast
BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low
- Light wind
