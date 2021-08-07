Hoopa Weather Forecast
HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 97 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
