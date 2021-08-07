Hoopa Weather Forecast

HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 97 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog then haze during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 100 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 104 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



