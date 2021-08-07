Daily Weather Forecast For Machias
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
