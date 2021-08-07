Daily Weather Forecast For Machias

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



