Machias, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Machias

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 3 days ago

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bKkrebZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

