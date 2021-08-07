Cancel
Hamilton, IN

Saturday rain in Hamilton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Hamilton News Beat
 3 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hamilton Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hamilton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKkrR5000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
