Leon Daily Weather Forecast
LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0