The Latest: Germany says vaccines saved more than 38K lives

One afternoon in New Delhi, India, in early 1993, I hopped off a bus from Rajasthan and looked for cab to my hotel. That’s when I felt a tug on my pants. A young boy, perhaps 10, was crawling at my feet. His body was contorted from polio, with limbs thrusting in impossible directions. I was shaken. You see a lot of human suffering in India and other developing nations, including corpses. But it was this child, crippled for life by a preventable disease, who still haunts my memory.