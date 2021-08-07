Cancel
The Latest: Germany says vaccines saved more than 38K lives

By The Associated Press
dailyjournal.net
 3 days ago

BERLIN— Germany’s disease control center estimates that coronavirus vaccines have saved the lives of more than 38,000 people in the country. The Robert Koch Institute said Saturday that according to a model calculation, mass vaccinations in the last 6 1/2 months also kept 76,000 COVID-19 patients out of hospitals and almost 20,000 people out of intensive care units. Germany’s vaccine drive also prevented more than 706,000 confirmed cases this year, the institute said.

