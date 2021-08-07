Weather Forecast For Lovell
LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
