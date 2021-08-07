Weather Forecast For Red Lodge

RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F 14 to 17 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.