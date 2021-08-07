Weather Forecast For Red Lodge
RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- 14 to 17 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
