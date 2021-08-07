Cancel
Campo, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Campo

Campo News Flash
 3 days ago

(CAMPO, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Campo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Campo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bKkqWbG00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

