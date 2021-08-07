San Manuel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
