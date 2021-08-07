San Manuel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 73 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.